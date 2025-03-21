Insider Buying: Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Buys A$54,000.00 in Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan O’Hare acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00 ($33,962.26).

Ryan O’Hare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Ryan O’Hare bought 200,000 shares of Comms Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,062.89).

Comms Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comms Group Announces Dividend

Comms Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

