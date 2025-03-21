RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $423.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.97. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a twelve month low of $212.04 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

