Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys 4,117 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

