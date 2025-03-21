Short Interest in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Increases By 17.2%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.2 %

DT stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dynatrace by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

