Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $22,604.80 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $22,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 427,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,341.56. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $95,793.08.

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.