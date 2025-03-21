Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $22,604.80 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $22,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 427,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,341.56. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $95,793.08.
Snap Price Performance
Snap stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
