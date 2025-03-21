Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$19,760.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$19,760.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 12th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

CVE:RML opened at C$1.00 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

