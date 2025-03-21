SPC Global Holdings Ltd (ASX:SPG) Insider Acquires A$12,037.50 in Stock

SPC Global Holdings Ltd (ASX:SPG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Iervasi bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,037.50 ($7,570.75).

Production of packaged foods, beverages and powdered milk products

