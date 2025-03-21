William Charles Guinan Sells 2,500 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total value of C$16,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$75,200.00.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$6.67 on Friday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEL shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

