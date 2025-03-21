Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Read Our Latest Report on PBR

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.