Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,652.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDHY opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

