Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $212,000 in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,325.44. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,526,806.32. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NETGEAR

NETGEAR Trading Down 2.4 %

NETGEAR stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.72.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.