Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Update

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 228,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Unifi Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $5.04 on Friday. Unifi has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.31). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 16,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $89,338.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,600. This trade represents a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 778.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5,775.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $3,191,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 855,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

