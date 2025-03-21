Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 35.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $2,162,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $558.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.