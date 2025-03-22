Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 9,862 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE:ZIM opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $3.17 per share. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 71.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

