Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 271,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 214,495 shares.The stock last traded at $23.37 and had previously closed at $23.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1222 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.