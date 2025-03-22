Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 271,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 214,495 shares.The stock last traded at $23.37 and had previously closed at $23.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1222 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
