Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $107,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

