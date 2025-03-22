Boston Partners Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,593.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

