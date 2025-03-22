Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,683 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $131,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,801,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 281,084 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,861,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,911,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

