Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 198.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $619,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 426,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $221,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $387.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.50 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

