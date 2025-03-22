Boston Partners Purchases 3,021 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,520,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 453,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $201.46 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

