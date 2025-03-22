KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $391.37 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 969,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,365,000. Tesla comprises 1.9% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.19 and a 200-day moving average of $319.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.