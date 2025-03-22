Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 36,684 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $1,441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 513,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 473,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.95.

BECN opened at $123.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $123.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

