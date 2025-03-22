KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.64, but opened at $36.14. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 5,248,215 shares changing hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.