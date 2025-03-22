Promising Blue Chip Stocks Worth Watching – March 21st

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies known for their stable earnings, reliable dividend payouts, and solid market reputations. They are typically leaders in their industries and are considered lower-risk investments due to their demonstrated ability to withstand economic downturns while maintaining steady performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,087. Karman has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 96,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,048. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

