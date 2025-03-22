Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,682,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,373,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 812,805 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

