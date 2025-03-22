Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 8,804 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 166.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

