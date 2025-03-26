TIAA Trust National Association Has $10.32 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

