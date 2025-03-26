Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $515,000 in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in NextDecade by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

