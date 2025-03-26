S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 13.2% After Dividend Announcement

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) rose 13.2% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 37.96 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.33 ($0.48). Approximately 4,417,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 1,767,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.96 ($0.43).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £215.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital ( LON:SFOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.