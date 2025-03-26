Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 13.06% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $82,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 144,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.