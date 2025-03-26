Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,016 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $31,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,744,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 614,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.39.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $375.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.75. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.