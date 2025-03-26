3,286 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter. Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Arista Networks by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 168,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 126,309 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

