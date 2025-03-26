Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $32,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,393.62 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,339.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,328.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,477.18.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

