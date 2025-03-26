TIAA Trust National Association Increases Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.05% of Toll Brothers worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.49 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.10.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

