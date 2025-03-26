Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of LULU opened at $337.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
