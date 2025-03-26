The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $93,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock valued at $40,952,233. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

