Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 5,963 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

COO stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.