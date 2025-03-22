Insider Buying: REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Insider Buys 15,281 Shares of Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Gilbert bought 15,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £10,085.46 ($13,021.90).

REACT Group Trading Up 1.4 %

REAT opened at GBX 70 ($0.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.37. REACT Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 63.20 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 98 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 11.18 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. REACT Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current year.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

