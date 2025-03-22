Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 312.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after buying an additional 381,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after buying an additional 537,418 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,661,000 after buying an additional 85,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,540,000 after buying an additional 313,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,580,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.4 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.