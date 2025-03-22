Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IXN stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

