Signaturefd LLC Has $357,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 1,166,014 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 51.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.0 %

SQQQ opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

