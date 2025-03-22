Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) Director Buys C$50,000.00 in Stock

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.
Abcourt Mines Trading Down 9.1 %
ABI stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Abcourt Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.
About Abcourt Mines
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abcourt Mines
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.