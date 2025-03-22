Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) Director Buys C$50,000.00 in Stock

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Abcourt Mines Trading Down 9.1 %

ABI stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Abcourt Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

