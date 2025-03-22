Insider Buying: Vitrafy Life Sciences Ltd (ASX:VFY) Insider Buys 28,255 Shares of Stock

Vitrafy Life Sciences Ltd (ASX:VFY – Get Free Report) insider John McBain purchased 28,255 shares of Vitrafy Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,426.80 ($24,167.80).
Vitrafy Life Sciences Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vitrafy Life Sciences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vitrafy Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitrafy Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.