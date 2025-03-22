Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 719 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Confluent by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 1,176,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $5,116,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Confluent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 467,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $6,826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,285,047.68. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,849,490.79. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock valued at $38,419,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.