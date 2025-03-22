Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Sells $46,120.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $46,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,157.86. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,019,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAOI. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

