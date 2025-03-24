Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 1850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$47.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

