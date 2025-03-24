Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total value of $2,602,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,887.67. This trade represents a 32.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.45. 60,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,028. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $698.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.18.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 20.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 90.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

