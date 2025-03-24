ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CAO Sells $520,007.10 in Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceTitan Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TTAN traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,835. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.62.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TTAN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

View Our Latest Report on ServiceTitan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $3,092,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $4,115,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. XN LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.