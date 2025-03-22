Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $134.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average is $137.57. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

