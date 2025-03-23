AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.98.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Price Performance

AutoCanada Company Profile

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$407.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$13.75 and a 12 month high of C$27.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54.

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.