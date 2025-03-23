AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.98.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
